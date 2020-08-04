Quick, last-minute ways to prepare your home for Isaias

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Currently Hurricane Isaias is expected to weaken to a tropical storm and bring significant wind gusts and heavy rain to western Massachusetts Tuesday, especially Tuesday evening. If you haven’t started to prepare your home for the storm yet, there is still time to do some last-minute things.

Gusts could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour, and even up to 60 miles per hour. That will blow around loose objects, so make sure to secure anything outside. If it can’t be brought inside, like patio furniture or decor, tie it down.

Clean out your gutters, and shut and lock all windows. If you have a sprinkler system, turn it off. Also trim any tree branches that are breaking off or dead.

There are also preparations to be done inside the home.

Significant wind gusts could also lead to downed trees and therefore scattered power outages, so charge up all your electronics, and if you have any portable chargers, charge those up too. Lower the temperature in your refrigerator and freezer to give the food inside a greater chance of lasting through the outage. Also put together a storm prep kit with non-perishable food, plenty of water, any necessary medications, and a first aid kit.