Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely overnight into Monday morning’s commute

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Well past midnight tonight into early tomorrow morning, a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is likely in parts of western Massachusetts.

However, it all depends on where you live.

Areas in Berkshire, Franklin, western and central Hampshire, and western Hampden counties are at the highest risk for some light icing past 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. tonight into the morning commute.

Anywhere from a trace to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible. Remember, it doesn’t take much to lead to slippery roads. Be especially careful on roads that normally go untreated.

Areas of eastern Hampshire and central and eastern Hampden counties are going to be a little bit too warm, so impacts will be minimal there.

By the late morning, any scattered lingering wintry mix will make the change to rain as temperature warm up. Scattered rain will continue throughout the day tomorrow.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko will update the timing and impacts of the wintry weather tonight on 22News starting at 6 p.m.