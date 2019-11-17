Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely overnight into Monday morning’s commute

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Well past midnight tonight into early tomorrow morning, a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is likely in parts of western Massachusetts.

However, it all depends on where you live.

Areas in Berkshire, Franklin, western and central Hampshire, and western Hampden counties are at the highest risk for some light icing past 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. tonight into the morning commute.

Anywhere from a trace to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible. Remember, it doesn’t take much to lead to slippery roads. Be especially careful on roads that normally go untreated.

Areas of eastern Hampshire and central and eastern Hampden counties are going to be a little bit too warm, so impacts will be minimal there.

By the late morning, any scattered lingering wintry mix will make the change to rain as temperature warm up. Scattered rain will continue throughout the day tomorrow.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko will update the timing and impacts of the wintry weather tonight on 22News starting at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets