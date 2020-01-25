Rain instead of snow for western Massachusetts, again

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The jet stream is at it again, feeding unusually warm air into Western Massachusetts.

Instead of high temperatures in the low 30s which is average for this time of year, they topped off into the low 40s.

Most forecast models are estimating the Pioneer Valley will get around an inch of rain by the time all is said and done. If temperatures were below freezing, that would’ve translated to about 10 inches of snow.

Some locals are happy to miss out on another snowstorm, although some wish it was even warmer than it already is.

“I like being outside. I’m outside all the time. I find it fun to be outside. But I can do without the bitterly cold, but, could be about 10 degrees warmer to make it more comfortable,” Raymond Marier in Chicopee told 22News.

This missed snowstorm would’ve been an opportunity to catch up on our normal January snowfall. Instead, we got rain.

Our snowfall total for this month still stands at just under 4 inches, while we typically pick up closer to 14 inches in the month, overall.

The last time we saw snow was last weekend when most areas picked up between 3 and 5 inches. And with just a few days left in January, it’s not likely we’ll ever catch up.