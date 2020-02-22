RAW VIDEO: Car dealership fire in Michigan

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Crews were called to a fire at a used car dealership just north of the City of Lansing.

The incident took place at the Wise Choice Auto Sales around 6:00 p.m.

The Blackman Leoni Township Department of Public Safety has not released information about this fire, but 6 News called the business earlier this evening and was told nobody was hurt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

