BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Crews were called to a fire at a used car dealership just north of the City of Lansing.
The incident took place at the Wise Choice Auto Sales around 6:00 p.m.
The Blackman Leoni Township Department of Public Safety has not released information about this fire, but 6 News called the business earlier this evening and was told nobody was hurt.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
RAW VIDEO: Car dealership fire in Michigan
