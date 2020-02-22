RAW VIDEO: Car dealership fire in Michigan

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Mexico's most violent drug cartel isn't likely to sit quietly on the sidelines after the extradition of one of its leaders to the United States, security experts say.

"I expect their reaction will be very similar to that of other drug cartels when part of their leadership is taken. Almost always there's an immediate strike -- very violent and very visible -- toward the government, toward police," said Victor R. Manjarrez Jr., a former U.S. Border Patrol chief in Arizona and Texas.