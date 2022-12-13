CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s supposed to be a record increase in Social Security checks next year, to help cope with record-high inflation.

Social Security benefit checks will reflect the increase starting in January. The average retiree benefit will go up by $146 per month and the average disability benefit will increase by $119 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.

If you’re wondering how much more you stand to see in your checks, the personalized letter from the Social Security Administration will give you a breakdown of what to expect.