Red Cross delivers cold weather gear to veterans at VA in Leeds

LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross delivered warm clothes to veterans at the VA medical facility in Leeds.

The Tiffany Circle, a group of women philanthropists, bought and built comfort kits for veterans being served by the Red Cross’ Service to Armed Forces program. Veterans received scarves, gloves, hats, undergarments and toiletry items in their kits.

The Red Cross supports military families in a variety of ways, like contacting deployed members who need to get emergency information to their family back home, and providing service members with post-deployment support.

