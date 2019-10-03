Remembering the B-17 crash victims: Gary Mazzone

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – One of the victims of the B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport Wednesday has been identified as a retired Vernon, Connecticut, police officer.

Captain Gary Mazzone was among the seven killed in the tragic accident.

“The police administration received confirmation of his death this evening,” Vernon police wrote in a statement. “Captain Mazzone served the Vernon Police Department for 22 years. He was hired August 2, 1976 and retired September 23, 1998. Captain Mazzone had a distinguished career and was a graduate of the FBI National Academy.”

After retiring from the Vernon Police Department, Mazzone continued his honorable career by serving as an inspector with the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

“The Division of Criminal Justice is deeply saddened by the death of our friend and colleague, Gary Mazzone. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. Gary was a thoughtful and generous person who always gave his all throughout his long career in law enforcement.”

“It is with deep sadness that I inform the Vernon Police Department, past and present, of the untimely death of retired Captain, Gary Mazzone. Captain Mazzone was onboard the B-17 Flying Fortress that crashed today at Bradley International Airport. The police administration received confirmation of his death this evening. Captain Mazzone served the Vernon Police Department for 22 years. He was hired August 2, 1976 and retired September 23, 1998. Captain Mazzone had a distinguished career and was a graduate of the FBI National Academy. After retiring from VPD, Captain Mazzone worked as an Inspector within the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. He retired from the state in January 2019. Captain Mazzone spent over 42 years in law enforcement serving the town and the state. He had a special relationship with Special Olympics Connecticut and is a member of their hall of fame. As recent as last month, he was still supporting VPD’s efforts with Special Olympics. He will be missed by his family, friends and coworkers. Please keep Captain Mazzone and his family in your thoughts and prayers. I will relay additional information regarding funeral services as soon as I have them. Captain Mazzone’s family has requested we respect their privacy for the immediate future.” Vernon Police Department