Remembering the Victims: Megan Betts

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WCMH) — Not many of the people living on Brookshire Drive knew the Betts family very well, but there was one young lady who went to school with the Betts’ and remembers Megan Betts — Connor’s sister and one of his victims — fondly.

“I haven’t talked to her very much in recent years, because we’ve just been on different paths, but while I knew her, she was a very good friend,” said Dana Raber, who said she attended high school with the Betts. “She was one of the only close Winter Guard friends I have, and she was so nice and funny and she was strange and I loved her and I really, really miss her.”

Raber was one of the few people that knew much about the Betts family in their neighborhood.

Most neighbors were aware they lived in the area, but said they didn’t know them personally.

Raber said she has fond memories of Megan and her family.

“I always thought she was very pretty, and admirable; that’s why I wanted to be friends with her, she’s very funny,” Raber said. “And, I always loved the parents and like, I never knew Connor very well, but he seemed like a part of the family I guess.”

When pressed to recall more about Connor, Raber said, “He’s, I don’t know if just shy or stand-off-ish or just wanted to keep to himself. He kind of blended into the background for me.”

Some neighbors did have children that attended school with Connor Betts, but said their kids weren’t close friends with him and don’t recall much about him at all.

The family held a private service.

A loving, intelligent, and bright young woman, Megan Kathleen Betts, age 22, of Bellbrook, passed away Sunday, August 4th, 2019. She was born April 8th, 1997 to her “Mamacita” Moira Kathleen (Cofer) and Stephen R. Betts. She was employed at Bed Bath & Beyond in Centerville and was set to graduate from Wright State University in December with a Bachelor’s Degree in Earth Science. Megan was fascinated with rocks, starting in primary school when she would bring home rock specimens of asphalt and concrete from the playground. This blossomed into her love of geology, the earth and space. She hoped to work for NASA to be a part of exploring the viability of life on other planets. A Bellbrook girl all her life, Megan was in Girl Scouts for 12 years, swam on the Brookview swim team, was a proud trumpet player for the Bellbrook High School marching band, performed in plays and musicals, and sang with the Wright State University Chorale. She was invited by her high school to be the final speaker at her high school commencement, performing “I’m Calling You Friend,” a spoken word piece. She loved to write, and was marvelous in all forms including poetry, short stories, and her famous to-do lists. Megan twice received a scholarship to the Antioch Young Writer’s Workshop where she met many incredible young writers like herself. She was enormously creative; she sewed, made spectacular cards, painted and loved doing anything crafty. Megan would see something she liked and could always figure out a way to make it herself. She was so happy making personalized gifts for her family, especially her mom, and friends. She began planning and making gifts for Christmas in August while she and her mom listened to Christmas music. She loved trying all kinds of recipes, but her specialty was baking. Her favorite foods were mac and cheese, potatoes, and ice cream. She was an Irish girl through and through. Her favorite places to be were with her family, Glen Helen Nature Reserve in Yellow Springs, Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina, and the beautiful mountains of Missoula, Montana where she interned this past summer. She was an avid shell and sea glass collector, a hobby inspired by her Grandma. Megan was known as a loving, caring, and supportive friend, always ready to help and do anything she could to make their lives better. They will remember her laughter, her beautiful smile, and her kind heart.

Megan was preceded in death by her beloved Nana. She is survived by her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Megan will be missed immensely by her family, friends, and everyone who loved her. The world is a darker place without her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Glen Helen at https://www.glenhelen.org/donate (or by mail, Glen Helen Ecology Institute, 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387) . Conner & Koch Funeral Home

An obituary for Conner Betts, the man police say killed 9 and injured 27 others in the Oregon District, was also posted Wednesday and has since been removed.