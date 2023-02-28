SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Representative Orlando Ramos has become the first candidate to submit sufficient signatures to be placed on the ballot as a candidate for Mayor of Springfield.

According to the Springfield Board of Elections, Ramos has submitted enough signatures to be placed on the ballot as a candidate for Mayor of Springfield in the 2023 municipal election.

Candidates need to collect 500 certified signatures to get on the ballot. Ramos garnered 650.

“I want to thank my dedicated team of volunteers who joined me in collecting signatures over the last few days,” said Ramos. “I said from the very beginning that this campaign is all about hard work, and I don’t intend to let anyone outwork me between now and November. We have a strong team, and we look forward to sharing our vision for Springfield with all of the voters.”

The board is still waiting on the required signatures from City Councilors Justin Hurst and Jesse Lederman, Dr. David Ciampi, and Current Mayor Domenic Sarno.