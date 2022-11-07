(WWLP) – In the past year, more Americans are losing money to phone scams. This might be due to the increasing amount of spam text messages.

A 2022 U.S. Spam and Scam Report show that spam texts have doubled over the past three years. For those that have received robotexts in the past year was 85%.

The number of Americans being scammed throughout the year has gone up to 64.8 million. A new record-breaking number for researchers. This number has increased from last year’s total of 59.4 million.

Through a 12-month period, the report indicates that an amount of $39.5 billion was lost just to phone scams. But, phone scams keep growing.

Despite attempts from Congress to initiate protection services to Americans called a STIR/Shaken framework, scammers are still finding ways to continue to defraud more people of their money. Only 43% of people will take action in downloading a spam blocker and/or caller ID app.

These attempts of blocking unwanted spam texts and calls, may not be enough. In the report, 25% say they missed legitimate calls because of brute-force blocking like inaccurate spam filtering. Some factors that would help with this issue are upgraded caller identification, more precise spam analytics, and future innovation within call screening.

Based on the report, there seems to be a higher indication that more Americans with an increase in age, household income, or higher education are to receive more spam calls from the same area code.

For now, Federal Communications Commission (FCC), recommends continuing in not to answer calls from unknown numbers. For incoming calls, it is important to pay attention to what the Caller ID is showing. If it shows a “local” number, it doesn’t always mean it is a local caller.

Another tip, the FCC states to not listen to a call that gets you to hit a button to stop getting the calls. This is a trick scammers use to gain new targets.

Other suggestions are not responding to any questions, not giving away personal information, and hanging up call on scammer that says they are from a company or government organization. FCC warns that you should usually get a written statement in the mail before receiving a call from a legitimate source.

It’s important to keep in mind to use caution when it comes to protecting yourself from spammers since it is difficult to always find loopholes around them. Your phone company might be able to register your number on the do not call list or refer you to other blocking tools like Truecaller.