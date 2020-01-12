Residents evacuate after water line break on Girard Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents are being evacuated after a building flood in Springfield Sunday morning.

Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News crews were called to 15 Girard Avenue where there was a water line break on the 7th floor of the building.

Springfield Police Lt. Julio Toledo described it as a “major water leak” taking place and residents are following standard procedures exiting the building.

