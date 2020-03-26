Residents filing for unemployment surges in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) — Massachusetts much like many other states in the country is seeing a surge in the number of residents filing for unemployment.

Last week, the Department of Labor reported that more than 100 thousand new unemployment claims were filed. That data doesn’t include those impacted by non-essential business closures.

Governor Charlie Baker called on all non-essential businesses in Massachusetts to close by noontime on Tuesday, March 24th.

Governor Baker orders all non-essential businesses to close, issues stay at home advisory

Under that order, those facilities must remain closed for 2 weeks, putting hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents out of work.

In order to review and process all of the new unemployment claims, the governor said more than 400 employees are working remotely. He said the issue with many of the new filings is that people are not filling out their unemployment forms correctly.

Governor Baker is asking that everyone who files to look up their employer’s name, which can be found on the w2 form.

Baker has also waved the 1 week waiting period and called on the federal government to provide residents with the resources they need to get through this pandemic.