NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter respiratory illness season has hit the city of Northampton.

Their department of health and human services saying wastewater testing shows a spike in the level of COVID since Thanksgiving. Flu cases also spiking… reaching numbers not seen in the city in over 5 years. They add that they are also experiencing high levels of RSV, stressing area pediatric hospital bed capacity. Northampton health officials urging people to take prevention strategies to mitigate spread including mask wearing.