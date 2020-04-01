Closings and Delays
Retired Michigan priest awaiting trial on six felony charges passes away

by: Ronnie Das

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A retired Lansing-area priest who was charged with embezzlement has died.

Bishop Earl Boyea of the Diocese of Lansing confirmed that Reverand Jonathan Wehrle died at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31st.

“Upon the death of Father Wehrle I am sure all can unite in praying for the repose of his soul and that solace be brought to those who mourn him. May he rest in peace,” said Boyea in a written statement.

The 69-year-old Father Wehrle had been ill for some time and his death was not related to COVID-19.

Before his death he was out on bond, awaiting trial on six felony counts of embezzlement of $100,000.

Father Wherle was the founding pastor of Saint Martha Parish and School in Okemos.

