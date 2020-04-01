Retired Michigan priest awaiting trial on six felony charges passes away

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — When COVID-19 closed the doors at Family First Karate in Williamson County, the school fought back. Now instead of students reporting to the gyms in Franklin and Spring Hill, the instructors come to them.

They are actually meeting digitally in a Zoom meeting. The instructors teach from the gym and the students follow along at home and so far it has been very well received, with almost 75 percent of the over 400 students participating in the first week of the online program.