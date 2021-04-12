RMV inspection outage raises concern regarding compromised personal info

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The RMV vehicle inspection system outage has continued for over a week, and it is now raising concerns that the malware attack may have compromised personal and financial information.

Applus technologies, the vendor impacted by the malware attack told MassDOT that they are in the process of their own forensic review. However, as of now, there is no evidence that suggests personal or financial information has been comprised or stolen.

According to MassDOT, Applus is telling inspection station owners to monitor financial accounts for any unauthorized activity and they should alert authorities if there is anything unusual.

While there is no concern at this time, the threat of a data breach is always in the back of residents minds.

“That’s a problem in many many ways from robocalls to phishing emails, it’s gotten to be a really huge problem, but everyone has to be extremely careful nowadays it’s another pandemic,” Lou Kornet from Longmeadow said.

Because of this outage, inspection stations are losing thousands of dollars and the inspection system is expected to be down at least through the end of the week. Drivers with expired march stickers won’t be penalized. You have until the end of April to get your vehicle inspected.