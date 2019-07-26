Runaway yaks receive new secured pen

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The three yaks that were on the loose in West Springfield Wednesday, have a new secured pen at their home in Westfield.

According to a Facebook post by West Springfield Animal Control, the yaks received a new secured pen at their alpaca farm on Friday morning.

The trio managed to get loose on Wednesday and traveled around 2 miles to Bear Hole Reservoir in West Springfield where they charged at some hikers.

Their owner was away on Cape Cod.

The West Springfield Animal Control, West Springfield Police Department, and the DPW found and contained the yaks on Thursday.

Good Morning Furiends! The infamous yak trio are happy to be home in their new secured pen. 🙂 Posted by West Springfield Animal Control on Friday, July 26, 2019

