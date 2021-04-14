Sack Hunger campaign at Big Y donated meals to food banks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – (WWLP) Big Y announced that they have donated $600,000 to local food banks which will help families receive 2.4 million meals.

The Sack Hunger campaign consists of a $10 bag of groceries to a streamlined $5 donation to any five regional food banks that support local soup kitchens, food pantries, senior food programs, and children’s programs.

Big Y customers and employees contributed to this program $300,000 and in order to expand the support, Big Y matched this contribution bringing the total up to $600,000.

“We appreciate the generosity of our customers and employees in helping us to support our friends and neighbors in need. And, we are grateful to our partnerships with our five area food banks for their heroic efforts in serving those most vulnerable in our communities. Being able to provide another 2.4 million meals through our Sack Hunger program helps us to fulfill our mission to feed families,” said Big Y president and CEO, Charles L. D’Amour.

The five regional food banks are the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the Worcester County Food Bank, and the Greater Boston Food Bank in Massachusetts, as well as Foodshare and the Connecticut Food Bank in Connecticut.

Big Y’s donation is part of their ongoing support throughout the year as well as daily donations of meat, fresh produce, and frozen foods to local communities.