Sacred Heart Church hosts Baystate’s mobile blood drive

FEEDING HILLS, MA (WWLP)- Every 2 seconds, someone is in need of blood.

Blood donations can save up to 3 adult lives and they’re even more important during the winter, when typically more people are in the hospital.



“Its harder to get people out in the winter because they are sick, but its important to get people out because more people are sick, so yeah we need all the help we can get,” said Crystal Maldonado, Phlebotomist at Baystate Health.

Sacred Heart Parish in Feeding Hills was home to Baystate’s Mobile Blood drive Saturday. Residents gave the gift of life beginning at 8 in the morning. With the Red Cross no longer offering mobile blood drives in Western Massachusetts, Baystate’s blood mobile remains as one of the only ways for residents to donate blood in their community.

Baystate’s blood mobile serves as a convenient option for eligible donors and its had quite the impact since it started coming here in 2016. Donors have given enough blood that could save more than 750 adult lives.

“Very easy, they greet you at the door, you fill out your questionnaire. I like giving blood and we have it here every 90 days, so yeah its very convenient, said Lisa Raffia of Agawam.

Giving blood typically takes 45 minutes, while donating platelets takes nearly two hours. All of the blood donations Saturday will go right to local Baystate hospitals.