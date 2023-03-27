CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A warm weekend brought out many motorcyclists across western Massachusetts.

According to the state, there have been more than 2,000 deadly motorcycle incidents since 2019.

However, deadly Accidents saw nearly a 30-percent decrease from 2021 to 2022, dropping from 70 to 54.

And so far this year, there has been one. 22news is working for you with tips to help you stay safe on the roads.

According to Mass.gov, the following are precautions to take:

Be aware of the rules of the road.

Drive defensively.

Before you change lanes, look behind you and use your blinker…

leave extra room between your bike and other vehicles.

And always wear a helmet

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates helmets saved the lives of nearly 19,000 motorcyclists in 2017.