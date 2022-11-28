CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cyber Monday continues to grow in popularity, offering some big-time savings to start off the holiday season.

22News is working for you on how to save safely while shopping online. Cyber Monday scams and other holiday scams are common because hackers know there will be a lot of busy and distracted people, shopping online.

According to Norton, once you’ve made your holiday shopping list and checked, stick with bigger-name retailers you know and trust, and avoid dealing with unknown third-party sellers. If you want to support small businesses and independent shops, it’s important to verify that the business is legitimate and that its site is secure.

Secure sites use SSL certificates and TLS technology, so no one can access or change the data being shared, between you and the website.