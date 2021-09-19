Sam Adams Beer Garden and Storrow Tavern, must-visit Big E attractions

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Many visitors to New England’s Great State Fair make a “must-visit list” of Big E attractions. 22News has put the spotlight on two longtime Big E destinations, that visitors have grown attached to over the years.

Since the Sam Adams Beer Garden opened in 1989 along the Avenue of States, it’s developed a loyal following that keeps people stopping by, year after year. Their sentimental journey is a source of great pleasure to those who greet them.

“Oh year after year, we get the same customers,” Rachel Pokorney, manager at the Sam Adam’s Beer Garden said. “It’s great for them to see as they come into gate one, that’s the closest gate to us and they go on and enjoy the fair.”

The Davoren’s from Vermont were starting their very first Big E visit by stopping at the Beer Garden. Its reputation had preceded them along with their signature pretzel dish.

“We heard of it through word of mouth and we saw it on the TV, we come and enjoy,” Karen Davoren said.

A few doors down from the Sam Adams Beer Garden is the Storrowton Tavern in the heart of Storrowton Village. A popular local restaurant the rest of the year and a destination for countless travelers from all over when they visit the Big E each year.

“It makes me feel great that you’re part of a big family. A lot of people come here every year like 17 years now and this is something they do every single year,” Don Calvanese, co-owner of Storrow Tavern said.

Sam Adams Beer Garden and Storrow Tavern are just two of the iconic destinations that folks visiting the Big E have developed a special relationship with. As a Big E visitor, you too have those special places that no visit to the big E is complete without dropping by and renewing acquaintances.