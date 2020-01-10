Samuel’s entertainment license suspended for five days

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has suspended the entertainment license of Samuel’s Tap and Tavern for five days following an investigation into whether the establishment violated its license terms and/or security plan the night 23-year-old Achim Bailey was asked to leave the bar.

Bailey’s body was recovered from the Connecticut River months later.

Director of Licensing Alesia Days provided 22News with a copy of the city’s findings and decision. According to that document, Samuel’s license will be suspended for five days, to include a Friday, and a Saturday or Sunday. The remaining three days will “be held in abeyance for a period of time in 2020, to be dismissed if there are no further problems with the Samuel’s Entertainment/Late Night Entertainment License.”

The city also recommends that Samuel’s adds an extra security staff to stand outside the door at closing time to observe people leaving for signs of impairment or intoxication.

Deputy City Solicitor Kathleen Breck said Samuel’s violated its security plan by failing to prepare and file an incident report regarding a female patron’s complaint about unwelcome touching by Bailey and regarding Bailey being asked to leave after the complaint. Breck said Samuel’s also violated its security plan because interior cameras were not recording footage for 30 days to include the night in question.

22News contacted Samuel’s and they did not wish to comment at this time.