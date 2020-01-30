Satellites can be used to save lives

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – NOAA satellites helped save a record number of people last year.

The 22News Storm Team uses them to show you where the clouds and storms are across the county but those same satellites helped to save a record 421 lives in 2019.

It’s called “SARSAT” or Search and Rescue Satellite Aided Tracking System. The satellites are able to detect and locate distress signals form emergency beacons aboard aircraft, boats, and from handheld beacons anywhere in the world. Since 1982, “SARSAT” has been responsible for supporting more than 48,000 rescues worldwide.

Renewable energy like hydro, solar, geothermal and wind power generation facilities

By law, beacon owners are required to register their devices online with NOAA.

For more information on SARSAT click here.