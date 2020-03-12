Second Chance Animal Services cancels the vaccines, microchips event in East Longmeadow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services has canceled the vaccine and microchip clinic in East Longmeadow for Saturday, March 14.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the clinic continues to monitor the situation closely with local, state and federal officials in order to best protect the community and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
List of postponed/canceled events:
- March 14 East Longmeadow Vaccine Clinic – Canceled
- March 21 Southbridge Vaccine Clinic – Postponed
- March 28 Fitchburg Vaccine Clinic – Postponed
- March 28 Annual Dinner Auction – Postponed to May 9
“We will be working to reschedule vaccine clinics as soon as possible. Our veterinary hospitals and adoption center remain open to serve the needs of pets and pet owners. We have increased the frequency of the rigorous routine cleaning schedule we employ to keep pets and people in our facilities healthy. We do remind all visitors to follow the CDC’s recommendations of cleaning your hands often, avoid close contact, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick.
If you have already purchased a ticket to the dinner auction, our staff will be reaching out via email to ensure you have the new date.”