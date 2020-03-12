Second Chance Animal Services cancels the vaccines, microchips event in East Longmeadow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance Animal Services has canceled the vaccine and microchip clinic in East Longmeadow for Saturday, March 14.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the clinic continues to monitor the situation closely with local, state and federal officials in order to best protect the community and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

List of postponed/canceled events:

March 14 East Longmeadow Vaccine Clinic – Canceled

March 21 Southbridge Vaccine Clinic – Postponed

March 28 Fitchburg Vaccine Clinic – Postponed

March 28 Annual Dinner Auction – Postponed to May 9