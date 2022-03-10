BOSTON (SHNS) – On the two-year anniversary of Gov. Charlie Baker’s declaration of a COVID-19 state of emergency, the Massachusetts Senate on Thursday is set to gavel in and pass legislation addressing a problem that became clear very early on in the pandemic.

The Senate on Thursday plans to take up a bill making changes to address inadequate oversight and management of two state-run long-term care facilities for veterans in Chelsea and Holyoke. Lawmakers say “administrative failures” at the home in Holyoke played a role in contributing to the deaths of 77 veterans there, but have been unable over nearly two years to agree on oversight changes. Senators say their bill would restructure command chains to resemble practices used in hospitals and other large organizations.

With the House having adopted a different approach, a final bill will likely need to come from a House-Senate conference committee. The Senate bill (S 2739), which has attracted 30 amendments, would: