Senate voting to extend popular emergency measures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts COVID-19 state of emergency expires just after midnight and with it a few pandemic-era policies.

There are a few policies that the State Senate has passed but are waiting to go through the house. Extensions of sales, outdoor dining, and expanded mail-in voting beyond the end of the state of emergency have passed.

They will discuss the extension bill hours after the state of emergency expires Tuesday morning.

The bill in question would extend mail-in for Massachusetts on December 15th, 2021 it would also allow cities and towns to approve and extend permits for outdoor dining through April 1st, 2022 and permit take-out alcohol sales through march first of next year.

The Senate bill also added a required notice of assistance programs to people facing eviction and extended measures that ensure a sufficient medical workforce and public access to healthcare.

The state of emergency has been in place since March 13, 2020.