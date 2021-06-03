Senior advocacy group calls for resignation of Springfield police commisioner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Massachusetts Senior Action Council is calling on Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood to resign, after a Zoom conversation on police reform.

“Right now the right thing is to bring about a change in this individual and to call for her resignation,” said Emurriel Holloway.

The group claims she was not receptive to their ideas, and concerns about the department.

“Her ideas are so far from what the community is seeing, witnessing, and experiencing,” said Bernice Ezell of the Massachusetts Senior Action Council.

“I was on the call and I was absolutely appalled by what the commissioner said and was even more appalled she deserved to double down,” said Justin Hurst, Springfield City Councilor.

22News went to Springfield police headquarters to speak with commisisoner claprood. She defended herself with this Zoom call as well as all police officers. She says she continues to be an advocate for diversity and police reforms.

“The endemic problems including systemic racism plague the criminal justice system for far too long. We are committed to being an active participant to not only represent a more fair criminal justice system, but an open society,” said Clapprood.

Clapprood added that she has always put the citizens of Springfield first, during her 42 year career on the force.

On Wednesday June 9th, the Senior Action Council will hold a rally at city hall calling on the mayor to resignation.