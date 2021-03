MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters from several communities were called in to battle a brush fire in Monson Tuesday.

The fire was in a wooded area off Route 32, near Bunyan Road.

Firefighters from Monson, Palmer, Three Rivers, Bondsville and Brimfield were all there to help put out that fire.

22News has not received any new information from firefighters on whether they’ve been able to completely put out that fire. We’ll bring you updated information when its available.