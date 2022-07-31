WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several people were brought to the hospital after a multiple car crash on the Mass Pike Saturday afternoon.

Photos of the crash are courtesy of the West Springfield Fire Department. According to West Springfield Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, fire crews responded to a two-car crash on the Mass Pike, westbound at mile marker 44.

The photos show that the cars involved were completely totaled. Four people were brought to the hospital, but their conditions are non-life threatening.

