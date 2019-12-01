Severe Weather Alert: First significant snowstorm of the season comes Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Get your winter storm preparations and any holiday travel finished Sunday morning, before the first significant snowstorm of the season tracks in.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Severe Weather Alert for this afternoon through at least Monday for heavy snow and a wintry mix in some spots.

Here’s a breakdown of the incoming storm:

Temperatures will be in the teens much of this morning, with highs late this afternoon in the low 30s. Snow will push in from west to east from about 2-3 p.m. Roads will quickly become slick and snow-covered. There could be a few inches already by 5/6 o’clock.

The odds of significant snowfall accumulation continue to rise. The main question is how much sleet/rain mixes with the snow, which would cut down on amounts, especially in Hampden County.

Remember, this will be a long-duration snowstorm.

Right now, it’s looking like a significant snowfall no matter where you live. Here’s our latest snowfall map through Tuesday morning.

Tonight, the snow continues, and for us in the lower Pioneer Valley, we could see some periods of a wintry mix. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s.

Many areas in Western Massachusetts will wake up tomorrow morning with 6-8 inches of snow, while areas closer to Springfield and central/eastern Hampden County will wake up with about 4-8 inches.

Snow, and some wintry mix, showers continue throughout the day tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 30s. School closings and delays are likely.

Snow continues Monday night into the early morning hours of Tuesday, bringing us to those higher snowfall accumulations on the map above.

WINTER STORM WARNING: Western Hampden/Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties from 11AM today through 7AM Tuesday for heavy snow.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Central/Eastern Hampden/Hampshire counties 11AM today through 7AM Tuesday for snow and mixed precipitation.

