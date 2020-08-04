Severe Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Isaias to bring heavy rain, significant winds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Severe Weather Alert through Tuesday evening, for damaging wind, the potential for tornadoes and flooding rain with Tropical Storm Isaias.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all of Massachusetts. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for all of western Massachusetts from noon today until 8 a.m. Wednesday. While heavy rain is possible anywhere, the higher rainfall totals should end up west of the Connecticut River.

Forecast details:

Prepare for an increasingly windy and rainy day as Tropical Storm Isaias brings increasingly impactful weather to western Massachusetts. Charge your devices, have food and water ready and plan on the potential for power outages. With the threat for tornadoes and damaging wind, keep in mind a safe place to be away from windows and in the lowest floor.

It’ll be cloudy this morning with occasional showers and an isolated storm. By mid-late afternoon, Tropical Storm Isaias will be approaching western New England from the southwest. Rain will be come more widespread along with some thunderstorms and the increasing risk for tornadoes and damaging wind. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The worst of our weather with Tropical Storm Isaias will come from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. That’s when the heaviest rain and strongest wind will happen. Rain will be heavy at times and flash flooding of streets in urban areas is possible, but flash flooding of small streams and rivers (especially west of the Connecticut River) is also possible. Wind gusts over 50 mph are possible into the evening, along with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms with a tornado risk. Tree, structure, and power line damage is possible with these storms. Also, watch out for scattered debris on the roads if you’ll be out driving. Never drive through flooded roadways.

Final rainfall amounts have trended down somewhat with generally less than an inch along and east of the Connecticut River, but 1-3″ with locally higher amounts west of the Connecticut River. Still, downpours are possible anywhere and could lead to street flooding.

The weather improves quickly late tonight as Isaias pulls away the wind threat calms down and the rain comes to an abrupt ending before midnight.

TUESDAY: AM Occasional Showers (Mainly Light), PM Heavier and More Widespread Rain Developing. Scattered Thunderstorms/Downpours. Increasingly Windy PM.

Highs: 78-82

Winds: E/SE 15-25 MPH, Gusts Over 50 MPH Possible

Dew Points: 68-72 Humid

TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening Heavy Rain/Thunderstorms/Wind. Drying and Partial Clearing Overnight.

Lows: 64-68

Winds: S/SW 15-25 MPH, Gusts Over 50 MPH Possible

Read the full tropical storm warning from the National Weather Service:

FLOODING RAIN

Potential impacts include:

Moderate flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues.

Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swift currents and overflow their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals and

ditches overflow.

Flood waters may enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience rapid inundation of underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas.

Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.

WIND

Potential impacts include: