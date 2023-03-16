HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Recent heavy rain/snow mix within the previous days has caused the City of Holyoke to alert the community of wastewater being released into the Connecticut River.

These discharges may have negative water quality impacts downstream including the Connecticut River adjacent to your community such as those within South Hadley and Chicopee. Swimming, fishing, boating, and other uses which may involve water contact are discouraged.

The City of Holyoke’s Department of Public Works (DPW) says to avoid contact for 48 hours after the discharge ceases due to any increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants. This discharge consists of rainwater, untreated sewage or possibly treated sewage.