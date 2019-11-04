Silver Alert issued for missing Enfield woman

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

According to Enfield police, Ondine Frohberg was reported missing by her family on Friday. She was last seen at the Olive Garden in town that afternoon.

Police say Frohberg suffers from medical conditions and cognitive disabilities. She was wearing a red and orange striped shirt and navy blue pants at the time of her disappearance.

Officers used a drone and teamed up with civilian search and rescue teams from Connecticut and Rhode Island over the weekend to search large portions of woods and farmland, but she has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.