Six Flags donates over $20k in food to Springfield Rescue Mission

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is scheduled to donate over $20,000 in food to the Springfield Rescue Mission Tuesday.

The donation will include thousands of pounds of French fries, chicken patties, chicken fingers and prime-rib. According to a news release sent to 22News, the Rescue Mission will create well-balanced, healthy, and warm meals to disperse to hundreds of homeless people within Springfield.

Six Flags New England spokeswoman Jennifer McGrath said, Six Flags is honored to support its local community during these unprecedented times and will continue to do so through their Six Flags Friends initiative.

The theme park has been partnering with the Springfield Rescue Mission for over a decade and understands the importance of hot meals during the winter months.

“Thank you Six Flags New England for your partnership with the Springfield Rescue Mission. Your food donation will help out our homeless and neighbors in need. How thankful we are for your part in serving the men, women and children of the Greater Springfield area – we are your hands extended to those that are hurting.” Said Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director, CEO of the Springfield Rescue Mission

The Springfield Rescue Mission provides food, shelter, clothing, and Christian rehabilitation, free of charge, through their Men’s Emergency Shelter, Men’s Rehabilitation Program and Emergency Service Programs for men, women, and children.