Six Flags to host New England’s largest yoga class

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England will be hosting New England’s largest yoga class Sunday in support of National Self-Care Awareness Month.

According to a news release sent to 22News, this free event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in front of the park’s iconic Goliath coaster with an ambient waterfall. 

Please be advised yoga mats are not provided.

Guests who are interested must sign up by 8:30 a.m. at the Main Gate of the park and will receive a discounted Six Flags entry coupon for only $20!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories