Six Flags to host New England’s largest yoga class

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England will be hosting New England’s largest yoga class Sunday in support of National Self-Care Awareness Month.

According to a news release sent to 22News, this free event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in front of the park’s iconic Goliath coaster with an ambient waterfall.

Please be advised yoga mats are not provided.

Guests who are interested must sign up by 8:30 a.m. at the Main Gate of the park and will receive a discounted Six Flags entry coupon for only $20!