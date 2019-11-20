Six Flags New England hosts its annual ‘Holiday in the Park’

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England will be hosting its annual ‘Holiday in the Park’ festival beginning Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Holiday in the Park will run weekends and select days from Saturday, November 23 through Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

The festival will kick off with the largest Holiday Toy Drive in New England. Guests are invited to donate a new and unwrapped toy valued at $25 or more in exchange for a free ticket to Holiday in the Park. All toys will be donated to the YMCA of Greater Springfield and distributed to low-income families throughout the Pioneer Valley.

Offer is valid one ticket person, per donation.

Holiday in the Park includes:

13-foot walk-through gift boxes that light up

More than 30 rides including Batman, THE RIDDLER™ Revenge, THE JOKER™ 4D Free Fly Coaster and the all-new HARLEY QUINN™ Spinsanity

More than one million dazzling LED lights

Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Festive holiday treats, including turkey sandwiches, soup in bread bowls, candy cane funnel cakes and more

30-foot walk-through ornament with thousands of glittering red and white lights

A 50-foot Kringle Lane Tree with a nightly Tree Lighting Spectacular at 5:00 p.m

List of Holiday in the Park events: