SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from South Hadley is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Charles Lukasik of South Hadley has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game on August 12. Charles chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He bought his ticket at Big Y Express located at 467 Newton St. in South Hadley. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket. Charles’ ticket is the 15th $1 million prize winner out of 16, there are all eight remaining chances to win $2 million.