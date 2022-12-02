SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ events have been taking place across Western Massachusetts to give back to families in need. That generosity continuing Friday night in Hampshire County.

The South Hadley Police Department hosted a ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ event during the town’s Holiday Stroll. The department inviting people to stop by and donate unwrapped toys for children of all ages this holiday season.

“Every year feels good! It’s nice to know that you are helping out people that need your help, especially for the kids,” said South Hadley Sergeant Michael Pollender.

The South Hadley Department is also accepting toys at their station. They are asking for new and unwrapped toys.