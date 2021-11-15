South Hadley police to auction unclaimed property

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police is working on cleaning their property room and putting up unclaimed property on auction.

Many of the unclaimed property includes tools, building materials, DVDs, jewelry, and more. According to the South Hadley Police Department, items will periodically be listed on Municibid and will be sold at absolute auction.

The website currently lists 10 items available from the Town of South Hadley: