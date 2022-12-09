WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The cold wasn’t the only thing that gave goosebumps on Friday night. In West Springfield tickets were sold out for the ‘Spirits of Christmas Past’ tour hosted by Storrowton Village Museum.

It was a spooky twist on the holidays with a ghost tour that was sure to give people a festive fright! The popular event allowed guests a chance to tour the museum and learn about the history of Christmas ghost stories, even unexplained occurrences in the village.

“A lot of the history of Christmas is pretty dark,” said Director of Storrowton Village, Jessica Fontaine, “It actually can be connected to ghost-like figures, or specifically ghosts. We wanted to bring that history to life in a different way.”

And more yuletide fun will be had this weekend at Storrowton! Saturday they will be hosting a ‘Yuletide Open House’ Tour at their Museum Gift Shop. That will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 3 p.m.