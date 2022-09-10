SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – NBA legends are making their way to Springfield today for the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement. Year after year, the Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement weekend brings together the greats of the game, to celebrate the next group of the sport’s iconic figures.

More than 50 Hall of Famers are expected to attend tonight’s ceremony, including all presenters.

Presenters are Hall of Famers themselves such as Isiah Thomas, Jerry West, Charles Barkley and John Calipari, just to name a few.

This year’s class of 16 honorees includes four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili, five-time NBA all-star Tim Hardaway, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lindsay Whalen, among others. Festivities kicked off Friday at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and continue in Springfield Saturday night. There will be a VIP reception at the Basketball Hall of Fame followed by a red carpet arrival at Springfield Symphony Hall, where the enshrinement ceremony will be held at 7:00 P.M.

This event will be broadcast live on NBA TV and 22News will bring you a live look at the event during our 6:00 p.m. newscast.