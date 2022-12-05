SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s average gas prices have fallen to 9.3 cents per gallon over the past week.

According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gasoline prices have dropped to an average of $3.65/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.24/g, and the most expensive station was $4.39/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.99/g, a difference of $2.00/g.

The national price of gasoline has fallen as well 15.8 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.36/g today. The national gasoline price is down 43.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.63/g, down 9.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73/g

Connecticut- $3.47/g, down 13.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.61/g

Hartford- $3.43/g, down 13.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.56/g

“For the first time in 670 days, the national average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Every state has again seen average gasoline prices drop in the last week, and it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas. There has also been a drop in diesel prices, which this week will fall back under $5 per gallon, and could soon thereafter fall to their lowest level since March. However, despite all the good news about fuel prices, there may be some concerns coming as the price cap on Russian oil kicks in. Retaliation is possible, and while OPEC+ upheld production cuts from last month, they could always cut more production. For now, however, we’ll likely see another week of declines at the pump in nearly all areas.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: