SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is less than 24 hours away from the launch of its second annual Pride Parade.

Over 12,000 people are expected to be there and while every expectation is for it to be a joyous event, with so many people there are always safety concerns.

The Parade will begin at noon on Saturday from Springfield Technical Community College and will end with a block party going through the afternoon and evening at Stearns Square. While thousands of people are expected to come and celebrate Saturday afternoon, some are worried with reports of rising numbers of homophobia and other forms of hate throughout the Country.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, telling 22News, “Last year there was not one type of issue and we’ll have the same type of parade again this year it’s just goanna be fantastic the mosaic the harmony everybody coming together.”

Sarno adding, the City did receive some hateful comments regarding the parade but, the City of Springfield and thousands of people gathering to celebrate Pride is a message that love trumps hate. “We’ve come a long way I remember last year when we first put this together, we did receive a number of not too pleasurable letters or emails or calls, this year, I think two, so that sends a message right there.”

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells 22News that the event will be fully staffed and that there have been no issues in the past and they do not anticipate any Friday.