SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Muslim community came together Tuesday evening for a special Ramadan Iftaar dinner.

People gathered for the special event at the Al Baqi Islamic Center in Springfield. Iftaar is the main meal of the fasting day, which occurs at sunset every day of Ramadan.

It was a moment to celebrate the Holy month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. “We have to get all the people together. We can believe in other religions and at the same time, we can live together in peace and harmony,” says Ali Akbar Khan of the Al Baqi Islamic Center.

Ramadan is the ninth and most sacred month of the Islamic calendar and is when Muslims believe the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

About 1.9 billion Muslims take part in the month-long fast from sunrise to sunset.