Springfield Police arrested three people on firearm charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested three people on illegal firearm charges on Narragansett Street Thursday.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers saw an unregistered car parked on Narragansett Street at around 7 p.m. Thursday. Three people were inside the car while it was running.

Officers searched the car before being towed and allegedly found a loaded gun the in glove box.

All three men were arrested and are facing several illegal firearm charges.

Keith Thomas of Springfield is charged with:

• Possession of a firearm without a license

• Possession of Ammunition without a FID card

• Improper Storage of a Firearm

• Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

• Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

• Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Christian Alvarez of Holyoke is charged with:

• Possession of a firearm without a license

• Possession of Ammunition without a FID card

• Improper Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of a firearm with 1 prior violent/drug crime

Jarriel Enamorado of Holyoke is charged with:

• Possession of a firearm without a license

• Possession of Ammunition without a FID card

• Improper Storage of a Firearm