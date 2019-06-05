Springfield Police looking for information after Parker Street homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for information after a homicide at a Memorial Day weekend party.

Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, said 29-year-old Zachariah Ramsey of Springfield was shot at the party and later died at Baystate Medical Center. Officers found Ramsey suffering from a gunshot wound after police were called to the area. DA spokesperson, Jim Leydon, ruled Ramsey’s death a homicide.

The party happened at 174 Parker Street in Indian Orchard on the night of Sunday May 26th into May 27th morning. Detectives are looking to talk to anyone that attended the party.

Walsh told 22News there was a large party happening at the time of the shooting. Walsh said, “If you attended this party at any time or were there or in the area at the time of the shooting please contact our Major Crimes Unit.”

Police ask anyone with information to text an anonymous tip to 2-7-4-6-3-7 and typing “SOLVE” then the tip. Or by calling the Unit at 413-787-6355.