Springfield police provide update on Union Street death investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the death of a man who was found on Union Street early Wednesday morning.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as 65-year-old Christopher Hardy, of San Diego, California. Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and has ruled out a gunshot wound as the cause of death.

The cause of death has not been determined. The homicide unit is now investigating Hardy’s death as suspicious.

