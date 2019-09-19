1  of  2
Breaking News
Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market Springfield police provide update on Union Street homicide investigation
Watch Live
It’s Massachusetts Day at The Big E! Watch Traffic Live across the Memorial Bridge into West Springfield

Springfield police provide update on Union Street death investigation

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the death of a man who was found on Union Street early Wednesday morning.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as 65-year-old Christopher Hardy, of San Diego, California. Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and has ruled out a gunshot wound as the cause of death.

The cause of death has not been determined. The homicide unit is now investigating Hardy’s death as suspicious.

Related:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories