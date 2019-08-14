Springfield police to have body cameras by end of year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Nearly a dozen companies are competing to provide police officers in Springfield with body cameras.

A review committee is now going through the 10 proposals submitted to Springfield, for its Body-Worn Camera Project.

The Springfield Police Department’s Command Staff and a representative from the Supervisor’s Association and Patrolman’s Union serve on the review committee.

The window for proposals for Springfield police’s body-worn camera program ended at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said the department received proposals from different companies, from across the country.

The Mayor’s Office told 22News, it will take approximately a month for a review committee to evaluate the bids, and select a vendor.

The department’s goal is to give officers body cameras by the end of the year, if not sooner.