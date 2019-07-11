Springfield siblings participate in the JDRF Children’s Congress

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – At first glance Sammy and Mia Hudak look like average kids but the siblings from Springfield, MA share another bond. They both have type-one diabetes meaning they can’t create insulin which is necessary to live.

“My brother Sammy has always been helpful to me since I got diabetes,” Mia says.

“Its difficult but we can handle it,” Sammy says.

To help handle the disease, they’re participating in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s Children’s Congress.

“They don’t have a choice about having it but they can choose what they do with it,” their mom says. “It’s our way of having a voice and to make things better so that hopefully there will be a cure for them in the future.”

The three-day program brings together over 160 kids from across the country to talk about their experience with diabetes, funding research and lowering the cost of insulin.

“Insulin is so expensive! I don’t know why but they just make it so expensive,” Mia says.

They’re lobbying Congress to continue type-one diabetes funding because the 150 million dollars annually is due to run out in September.

Give money to support JDRF so that they can find a cure for diabetes and i would really like that,” says Mia.

They also want to spread a message of inspiration.

“You don’t need to stop following your dreams with diabetes, especially if its sports,” Sammy says.

