SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Springfield Symphony Chorus held a spring concert, titled ‘Sing, Praise, Light’ and the proceeds went to benefit a local charity. Despite the rainy weather the turn out for the concert was solid at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Holyoke.

The tickets were $10 and proceeds from the event went to The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. The chorus performed works based on the themes of ‘Sing’, ‘Praise’, and ‘Light.’

“It’s very important to the Chorusters in the Springfield Symphony Chorus to be able to be engaged with the community. So this is our way, you know, we can serve with song and we can serve in fundraising for really worthwhile causes,” expressed Director of the Springfield Symphony Chorus, Nikki Stoia.

The Springfield Symphony Chorus is an unpaid professional group of singers from the Connecticut River Valley area and they perform with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra each concert season.